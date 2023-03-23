Meadville Community Theatre’s youth production “The Wind in the Willows” concludes this weekend with shows Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 in the Odd Fellows building at Allegheny College, 400 N. Main St.
“The Wind in the Willows” is a timeless tale that can be enjoyed by children and adults alike.
Mole and his friend the River Rat decide to visit the famous Toad of Toad Hall, who is as charming a gentle-toad as you could wish to meet. However, when Toad gets enthusiastic about something — well, nothing exceeds like excess! Mole and Rat are unable to control their friend, and chaos at the hands of the law and the Wildwood Gang ensues. With the help of his friends, Toad sets out to recover Toad Hall and set things right. This adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s ebullient classic, combined with beautiful music, results in an original musical with the quality of a first-class Broadway show!
The kids love it too. When asked why they participate in theater, some love the applause, some the opportunity for artistic expression, some the physical demands, but all think it is just plain fun. Getting into character, working with props, and even the challenge of memorizing lines and songs is enjoyable. And making new friends along the way.
For many of these youth, this is their first time taking part in a theatrical production. They have learned stagecraft, cooperation, and how sets, props and costumes are put together. They have all worked hard, and MCT is proud to welcome Donovan Mascitti, Allison Kelly, Emmett Andrae, Lydia Green, Evaleigh McClymonds, Leah Hyatt, Izzabella Lutton, Levi Papinchak, Lennon Andrae, Anneliese Charles and Ayree Morrison–Metz to its stage.
Tickets are $11 to $13 and can be purchased at mctbackstage.com/tickets or reserved at (814) 333-1773.
