Historic buildings bring back memories and store the experiences of those who occupied them.
“Light in Odd Spaces” is an original production about the building Meadville Community Theatre (MCT) currently occupies, the Odd Fellows building. Bringing together memories about the building through movement, song and story-telling, “Light in Odd Spaces” runs Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at MCT’s theater on Allegheny College’s campus, 400 N. Main St.
This is not the first time director Beth Watkins has brought together a company to create a performance, theater officials said. Each of these devised plays is unique, with “Light in Odd Spaces” being the first about a building.
“Creating a performance from scratch is a challenge but it has been fascinating to gather information about the history and peoples’ experiences about the Odd Fellows building. The cooperation of the Odd Fellows Board of Directors and other professionals and children who spent time in the building have enriched our script,” Watkins said.
As Watkins alluded to, the company conducted interviews with people who lived and worked in the Odd Fellows building. The building has spanned many generations: first as an orphanage, then as a home for organizations that support children, and then bought by Allegheny primarily for its English, Philosophy and Religious Studies programs but still containing community organizations such as MCT.
From interviewing those closest to the building, a script was developed. Watkins says, “The stories we’ve gathered from members of the community have opened our eyes to the value of providing opportunities for children through education and play. Music has been a particular focus — starting with the marching band which began in the orphanage in the early 20th century.”
It was clear that music had to play a role in the show, with Joshua Searle-White and Bob Michel creating original works for the production.
The company also includes Lee Scandinaro, Dan Winston, Ahmaya Andrews, Autumn Vogel, Doug Lodge and Connel Stout.
One question the production is grappling with is how does it tell the story of a building?
See how this company of actors resolves that question in “Light in Odd Spaces.”
Tickets are $11 to $13 and can be purchased at the door, at mctbackstage.com/tickets, or reserved at (814) 333-1773.
