Meadville Community Theatre has the winter pick-me-up that we all need.
Big Joe’s Place boasts singing, dancing and musical talent that transported audiences back to 1922 last weekend. Songs like “Paper Moon,” “Let’s Misbehave” and “Why Don’t You Do Right” are punctuated with some 1920s frivolity. Just make sure you know the password to get in! Don’t worry, it comes with your ticket.
“Cocktails with Mr. Volstead” is conceived by Tom Hall, who also created “Woody Guthrie’s American Song” and “Smoke on the Mountain.” He brings together local performers Veronica Asay, Adam Leute, Joe Galbo, Sue Kipp, Scarlett Shepard, Glenn Tuttle, Alicia Greathouse, Emilie Weaver, Kelly Perrett, Shianne Kaplan, and Ann and Alan Cohen.
Audiences call it an “all-star” band. Irene Kipp, the music director, brings together fantastic local musicians and arranged much of the music herself. Playing in the band are Richard Freysinger, Irene Kipp, John Hyatt, Jim Kipp, Duane Banks, Armond Walter, Kristin Vanderella, Josh Searle-White, Spencer Freysinger, Andy Kipp, Sue Kipp and Chris Seeley.
“Cocktails with Mr. Volstead” will be presented one last weekend — Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Performances take place at MCT’s theater in the Odd Fellows Building, 400 N. Main St., Meadville.
Tickets are $11 for seniors and students, and $13 for adults and can be purchased at mctbackstage.com/tickets or reserved at (814) 333-1773. Face masks are required while inside the building.
Sylvia Cagle is marketing chair of Meadville Community Theatre.