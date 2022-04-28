Meadville Community Theatre (MCT) will perform “Fool for Love,” a romantic tragedy about a rodeo performer and his old flame.
Showings take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Performances continue May 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. and May 8 at 2 p.m. The early showtime on Saturday is a departure from the usual schedule.
Performances take place at MCT in the Odd Fellows Building, 400 N. Main St. Tickets are $11 for seniors and students, and $13 for adults, and can be purchased at mctbackstage.com/tickets or reserved at (814) 333-1773. Audience members are required to wear face masks inside the building.
The scene is a stark motel room at the edge of the Mojave Desert. May, a disheveled woman, sits dejectedly on a rumpled bed. Eddie, a rough-spoken rodeo performer, crouches in a corner fiddling with his riding gear. When he attempts to console May, who is distressed by Eddie’s frequent absences and love affairs, she seems, at first, to soften — but then she suddenly attacks him.
As the recriminations pour out, and the action becomes at times physically violent, the desperate nature of their relationship becomes apparent — they cannot get along with, or without, one another, yet neither can subdue their burning passion.
Director Ted Watts Jr. has put together a stellar and experienced cast. Darrel Whitney, who plays Eddie, has returned to Meadville and become the Academy Theatre’s administrator. A native of Erie, Whitney got his performing start right here in Meadville. After touring North America for four years as Caiaphas in “Jesus Christ Superstar,” he has returned to where it all began.
May is brought to life by Bridget Pendolino, whom MCT audiences last saw as Myrtle in “The Great Gatsby.” She has lent her talents to other local productions including the Meadville Medical Center Follies. Pendolino is adept at playing complicated women and May gives her depth to sink her teeth into.
Rounding out the cast are Dan Winston as Martin and Joe Galbo as the old man. They are no strangers to the MCT stage, both this season and before the COVID-19 pandemic.