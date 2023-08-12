Meadville Council on the Arts will present “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” Thursday through Aug. 20.
The production is described by officials as a fast-paced, hilarious and heartwarming musical revue celebrating the mating game as it takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum, the relationship.
Four actors play over 60 roles, starting with the first date of a relationship, to the last. Along the way, audiences will see stories of great dates, terrible dates, new parents and even finding love after going through total heartbreak.
The production features Thomas Greene, Adam Leute, Ellen McCarthy and Maribeth McCarthy. Ahmaya Bowie Andrews is the assistant director and is accompanied by Tim Solomon.
The show will take place at the Gardner Theatre, upstairs of the Meadville Market House, 910 Market Street. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Aug. 19, and 2 p.m. Aug. 20.
Tickets are $10 for students and seniors and $15 for general admission. The venue is cash only and reservations are highly encouraged.
Officials said the show contains some adult content.
