Meadville Council on the Arts will host painting and design classes.
The four-class workshop over four weeks is for adults to explore painting and drawing during the day. Classes are on Tuesdays or Thursday. Classes start Tuesday.
Cost is $125 per month and supplies are included. Individuals can register at the council, 910 Market St., Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Other events:
• Heeschen Gallery pop-up series featuring the photographs of John Mangine are on display. The artist will be at the gallery Friday at 6 p.m. Regular hours are Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• A portfolio builders workshop starts March 16.
• Poetic evenings meets the first Saturday of each month at 7:15 p.m.
• The Shutterbug Club meets the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.