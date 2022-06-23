Meadville Council on the Arts has events taking place Friday and Saturday.
There's an open studio from 3 to 5 p.m. every Friday through July. Individuals can bring art supplies and paint, draw or write. The open studio is free to members and $10 for non-members. Easels are available for use.
On Saturday, there will be a free paint pour micro-workshop with Tina Henry. Individuals can create their own painting and pick up their work the following week. In addition, guests can view a student projected art installation in the Gardner Theater, and view work of John Mangine and Kathy Zalnasky in the Heeschen Gallery.
Those attending workshops can register on Saturdays for the following week's workshops. Next week's workshop is hot wax — painting and encaustics.
