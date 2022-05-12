Meadville Council on the Arts will celebrate local artists, members and patrons during a members open house Friday.
The event will take place on the second floor of the Meadville Market House from 6:30 to 9 p.m. It will include a gallery exhibition, food and “The Dark Side of Oz,” which is described as a synchronistic mash-up of two artistic works — the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz” and the 1973 Pink Floyd album “Dark Side of the Moon.” Played together, the album acts as an uncanny soundtrack to the film, organizers said.
Ticket price for non-members is $20.
• To reserve a ticket: Call the MCA office at (814) 336-5051.