The Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education (A.B.A.T.E. of PA) reminds drivers that May is Motorcycle Safety & Awareness Month.
Gov. Josh Shapiro recently signed a proclamation to that effect.
For over three decades, Pennsylvania has recognized the importance of motorcycle awareness and safe riding habits. As temperatures warm, and the presence of motorcycles increases, motorists and motorcyclists must unite in the safe sharing of roads throughout Pennsylvania.
“It’s a reminder to all motorists to be alert and share the road with us to help keep us safe. To ‘Look Twice, Save a Life,’” said Sonja Mauk, public relations officer for A.B.A.T.E. “It’s also a reminder for riders to ride safely and take advantage of the free training offered by Pennsylvania’s Motorcycle Safety Program.”
Motorcycle riding is a popular form of transportation and recreation for over 800,000 licensed motorcyclists across the commonwealth.
During May, A.B.A.T.E. will continue its advocacy of motorcycle safety and awareness by placing 15,000 custom-printed yard signs in high-visibility areas. The signs will read “Look Twice — Save a Life — Motorcycles Are Everywhere.”
• More information: Visit abatepa.org or call (717) 476-7175. The Crawford County Chapter can be reached at crawford.co.a.b.a.t.e.pr.officer@gmail.com or on Facebook at A.B.A.T.E. of PA, Crawford County Chapter.
