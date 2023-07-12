A luncheon for the graduates of Meadville Area Senior High and St. Agatha’s high school will be held Friday at noon at Perkins Restaurant and Bakery on Conneaut Lake Road.
MASH, St. Agatha graduates lunch is July 14
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Online Poll
Rewards programs
Have you signed up for a store rewards program?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Cochranton man arrested for threats, harassment
- Crawford County woman faces Alabama murder charge
- Saegertown man charged with throwing steel pipe through windshield of moving car
- Pursuit of fleeing bicycle rider ends with numerous charges
- Hotel Conneaut operation dispute continues in district court
- Baton passed from one Mike to another: Tautin retires as police chief
- West Mead cop faces assault, witness intimidation charges
- Man is sentenced for role in 2021 Meadville murder
- Athlete Spotlight Series: Springboro's Kyle Sheets among D2 football’s best
- Crawford County's 'most wanted' for July 11, 2023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.