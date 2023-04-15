The Meadville Area Senior High (MASH) drama club will take audience members back in time with two performances of “The Nifty Fifties” today.
The musical tribute to the decade that gave birth to rock and roll features a cast made of 25 students from MASH, Meadville Area Middle School and Cochranton Junior-Senior High School. Another 16 students make up the technical crew and 11 art students contributed to the set.
“Through the hard work of our cast, crew, and orchestra, audiences will be transported to Louise’s Luncheonette to experience the sights and sounds of the 1950s,” said Sharon Barnes, the MASH drama director. The songs will stick in your head and the cast’s enthusiastic energy will make you want to get out of your seat and dance in the aisle!”
The comedic production with a book by Tim Kelly and music and lyrics by Boll Francoeur pokes fun at everything from ’50s-era scary movies like “The Blob” to the still-relatable experiences of teenagers in love.
The pit orchestra is comprised of local musicians, including MASH alumni, retired and current area music teachers, and a current Cochranton senior. Tickets are available at the door prior to each performance.
Conneaut Valley Elementary music teacher Kris Barnes serves as vocal director and pianist. MASH band director Armond Walter is the technical and orchestra director. MASH English teacher Megan Pacileo choreographed the performance, and the set and scenic design is by MASH art teacher Jacob McCoy and Conneaut Valley art teacher Letty Cawley.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and students. Performances will take place today at 1 and 7 p.m.
