Meadville Area Senior High School Class of 1977 will host a 45-year reunion on July 16 at Davenport Fruit Farm Cidery and Winery, with activities throughout the weekend.
Reunion organizers are looking for assistance in getting word out about the event. They said initial interest has been strong, but the committee is still seeking contact information for nearly three-fourths of the class.
Any member of the MASH Class of 1977 who has not received an invitation can contact organizers at reunionmash77@gmail.com or at (814) 822-0252.
If someone has contact information for a classmate, organizers would also appreciate receiving those details.
Members of the class can join the Facebook group, at facebook.com/groups/mash77, where more information is available.
