Meadville Area Senior High School Class of 1963 will hold its annual summer picnic on Aug. 6 starting at 2 p.m.
The picnic will take place at Hornstein Cottage, 22600 Old Plank Road, Venango. There will be dining at 3, and attendees are asked to bring a covered dish to share.
The class’ Blue Jean Supper dates for 2022-23 have been set if management can hire waiters and/or waitresses to take orders. The dates are Oct. 21, Feb. 17 and May 19. All dinners will be held at 6 p.m. in the back room at Perkins Restaurant and Bakery in Vernon Township.
The dates for the 60th reunion are Aug. 4-6, 2023. The class webpage can be found at https://sites.google.com/d/1ChxjPz5r2MLtbSFEcySqPVkkUYxNeaxe/p/1uriAJQRjcFgNW9ZveevSJ5rYpvoq5ZgG.
