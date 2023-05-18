Meadville Area Senior High School Class of 1963 members are invited to their next informal “blue jean supper” at the Meadville Perkins Restaurant on Friday at 7 p.m.
The back room has been reserved for members to socialize. Dinner will be ordered from the menu. Classmates are encouraged to wear informal dress and bring their significant other.
Remember to return your reservation for the 60th reunion in August. The webpage for the Class of 1963 is sites.google.com/site/meadvillehighschool1963.
