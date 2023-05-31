Meadville is one of many American cities participating in the upcoming March for Jesus.
Hundreds of Christians in Meadville are expected to join thousands of believers around the nation for the event on Saturday.
The gathering starts at 9 a.m. at Second District Elementary School, 1216 S. Main St., and will conclude at Diamond Park around noon. This is Meadville’s first March for Jesus in over 30 years.
The March for Jesus movement began in May of 1987 in London. In May of 1992, the first nationwide March for Jesus was held across 142 U.S. cities and 25 European countries.
Local churches are encouraged to bring banners exalting Jesus. Easy-to-learn songs will be used along the route. Parking will be available at Channellock and Vantage Healthcare, both on South Main Street, organizers said. Transportation for the disabled or those with limited mobility will also be available.
