Meadville Area Recreation Complex will hold its Military Appreciation Day on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.
The MARC, 800 Thurston Road, wishes to honor our fallen military by opening the pool for free to all military members both current and former. The Meadville Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Post 111 will be conducting a military honors ceremony at 3 p.m. in the open yard of the outdoor pool.
All family members of the military will gain admission for $3. Concessions will be available.
• More information: Call Bill Pendergraft at (814) 724-6006.
