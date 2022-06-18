The MARC Community Garden, 800 Thurston Rd., will host local beekeepers Peggy and Ross Bell on Wednesday at 7 p.m. They will share pictures, stories and statistics about honeybees. They will also discuss how bees use hive boxes and touch on some of their challenges. The presentation is free; donations are welcome
MARC Community Garden event
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Crawford County's 'most wanted' for June 14, 2022
- Meadville man facing fourth DUI charge
- Man rams vehicle into bar, steals bottles of liquor
- 25 years ago a grisly homicide took place that stumped investigators; today the case is 'cleared' but few people were aware
- Police: $40K in damages to Vernon Township business in attempted burglary
- Municipal Authority of Conneaut Lake to seek lien against Conneaut School District
- Admitted Crawford County killer sentenced for federal crimes
- Meadville volleyball takes silver in state
- Child dies in Sparta Township accident
- Randolph Township man charged with assaulting woman in Meadville Medical Center parking lot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.