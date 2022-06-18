The MARC Community Garden, 800 Thurston Rd., will host local beekeepers Peggy and Ross Bell on Wednesday at 7 p.m. They will share pictures, stories and statistics about honeybees. They will also discuss how bees use hive boxes and touch on some of their challenges. The presentation is free; donations are welcome

 

