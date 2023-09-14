Maplewood’s annual marching band festival, “September Showcase,” will take place at Maplewood High School on Sept. 23.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 6:50 p.m. followed by the first performance at 7.

The lineup of bands includes Cambridge Springs, Titusville, Warren, Conneaut, Meadville, Fort LeBoeuf and Maplewood.

The evening will conclude with the popular Olympic-style retreat.

The show will take place rain or shine and will be moved indoors in the event of inclement weather.

Tickets are $6 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, $4 for students, and children 12 and under are free.

Tickets will be sold at the gate, and concessions will be available.

