Maplewood’s annual marching band festival, “September Showcase,” will take place at Maplewood High School on Sept. 23.
Opening ceremonies will begin at 6:50 p.m. followed by the first performance at 7.
The lineup of bands includes Cambridge Springs, Titusville, Warren, Conneaut, Meadville, Fort LeBoeuf and Maplewood.
The evening will conclude with the popular Olympic-style retreat.
The show will take place rain or shine and will be moved indoors in the event of inclement weather.
Tickets are $6 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, $4 for students, and children 12 and under are free.
Tickets will be sold at the gate, and concessions will be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.