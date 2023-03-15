Maplewood High School and Maplewood Band Boosters will host the Jazz Festival today.
This year’s festival will feature a host of local talent from high schools in northwestern Pennsylvania and conclude with a special guest performance by the Baldwin Wallace University Music Conservatory Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Gabriel Piqué.
Participants include Mercer High School, Collegiate Academy, Conneaut Area Senior High, Meadville Area Senior High, North East High School, Harbor Creek High School, and, of course, Maplewood High School.
The show will take place in the Maplewood Elementary School auditorium located on Route 408 in Townville. The first band will hit the stage at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets at the door are $4 for adults and $3 for students; children under 5 are admitted for free. Candy grams and light concessions will be available during the show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.