Kylie Vergnola of Guys Mills is one of four Thiel College students making their first international trips this summer after they were selected for the Vira I. Heinz Scholarship for Women in Global Leadership.
The scholarship is offered to women with at least a 3.0 grade-point average, who have never traveled outside of the United States previously.
Vergnola, a graduate of Maplewood High School, is majoring in political science and sociology. She will be studying in the Czech Republic.
Thiel College is one of 14 colleges included in the program. Recipients will take classes or have an intensive internship in the country of their choosing.
Funded by the Heinz Endowments, the Vira I. Heinz Program for Women in Global Leadership prepares women for tomorrow's global challenges by offering a unique opportunity for international experiences, leadership development and community service. Each year, Thiel is awarded three or four scholarships of at least $5,000 each to support student participation in this program.