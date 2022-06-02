“Mamma Mia!” returns to the Academy Theatre from June 10 to 26.
Set on the fictional Greek island of Kalokairi, the musical opens with 20-year-old Sophie preparing to marry her fiancé, Sky. She wants her father to walk her down the aisle but doesn’t know who he is.
Sophie discovers her mother’s old diary and finds entries which describe intimate dates with three men: Sam Carmichael, Bill Austin and Harry Bright. Sophie believes one of these men is her father and, three months before her nuptials, sends each an invitation to her wedding, writing in her mother’s name, Donna, without letting her unsuspecting mother know. All three men accept. This is only the beginning.
The musical includes such hits from ABBA as “Super Trouper,” “Lay All Your Love on Me,” “Dancing Queen,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Thank You for the Music,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Voulez-Vous,” “SOS” and “Mamma Mia.”
Over 65 million people have seen the show, which has grossed $4 billion worldwide since its 1999 debut.
For more information on times and ticket sales, contact the Academy Theatre, 275 Chestnut St., Meadville, at (814) 337-8000 or visit theacademytheatre.org.
Individuals are encouraged to purchase tickets online free of any additional convenience fees.
Tickets are $22 (adult), $20 (senior citizens) or $16 (students) with an additional presale discount for all tickets purchased at least one hour before the show starts.
