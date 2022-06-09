It’s time to “get up and get down” for the opening of “Mamma Mia!” at the Academy Theatre this weekend.
“Mamma Mia!” is the hilarious and entertaining musical set to the toe-tapping, disco-dancing 1970s pop stylings of ABBA. It also has a mysterious “who done it?” element as the young bride-to-be Sophie (played by Becky Minda) tries to track down her birth father from the diary of her mother Donna (Racheal Graybill). Not knowing who out of the three potential “gentlemen” her mother mentions, she invites them all to the wedding.
Donna, who owns a villa and runs it as a hotel (not very successfully), is ecstatic to reunite with her old friends and former Dynamos bandmates, wisecracking author Rosie Mulligan (Elizabeth Osborne) and wealthy multiple divorcée Tanya Chesham-Leigh (Kalle Armour). As the guests arrive for the wedding, this drama really starts to spiral out of control in a sometimes hilarious, sometimes heartwarming way.
The musical includes such hits as “Super Trouper,” “Lay All Your Love on Me,” “Dancing Queen,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Thank You for the Music,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Voulez-Vous,” “SOS” and “Mamma Mia.”
“Mamma Mia!” runs weekends through June 26 at the historic Academy Theatre, 275 Chestnut St., Meadville.
Tickets are $22 (adult), $20 (senior citizens), or $16 (students) with an additional presale discount for all tickets purchased at least one hour before the show starts. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets online free of any additional convenience fees.
• Tickets or more information: Visit theacademytheatre.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.