• MALONE — To Hannah Sampson and her husband, Kenny Malone, of Washington, D.C., at Sibley Memorial Hospital, Washington, D.C., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, a son, Sebastian Xavier Malone. The paternal grandparents, Martin and Suzanne Malone, are Meadville residents.

