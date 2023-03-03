Children who are living with critical illnesses need the transformational power of a wish. Make-A-Wish needs Pennsylvania residents to make it happen by volunteering their time and compassion to assist with fulfilling wishes.
Make-A-Wish is hosting virtual information sessions March 25 at 10 a.m. and April 12 at 4:30 p.m.
Interested parties should sign up via the volunteer inquiry form now, and the local Make-A-Wish office will reach out soon with the next steps: wish.org/greaterpawv/vol.
To become a wish volunteer, individuals must be at least 21 years of age, pass a criminal background check and attend a training session. Make-A-Wish has a particular need for volunteers in Crawford, Mercer and Venango counties.
As members of “wish teams,” volunteers are the faces of Make-A-Wish in their communities. Working together, team members are assigned to a child in their area, meet with the family and aid in determining the most suitable wish for the child. Some volunteering may be done virtually.
• More information: Contact Make-A-Wish Regional Manager Courtney Nientimp at cnientimp@greaterpawv.wish.org or (814) 868-9474.
