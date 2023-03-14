The Love Packages project sponsored by Cochranton Presbyterian Church Women’s Association has been blessed with a wonderful response, organizers said.
In six weeks, the group gathered 4,062 pounds of items resulting in 211 boxes of Bibles and other Christian literature.
These used items came from 18 churches, 25 individuals, a thrift store and two libraries. Some of the areas participating in this project included Erie, Meadville, Edinboro, Oil City, Franklin, Polk, Jackson Center, Conneaut Lake, Cooperstown, Barkeyville, Saegertown, Springboro, Cochranton and Knox.
The donated items will be used to spread the Good News throughout the world. Organizers said their Christian brothers and sister as front line workers, missionaries, will distribute the materials to villages worldwide; others also may see the strength of the Christian faith through the message of love, forgiveness of sins and the gift of eternal life.
From our small communities we have leaned on Biblical teachings such as: “I do everything to spread the Good News and share in its blessings" (1 Corinthians 9:23).
The truck was loaded earlier this month at the church. Lay Pastor Don Kellner blessed the boxes to get safely to Delaware, Ohio.
