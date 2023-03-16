Logan B & Dirty Leaf will be playing a full evening of music at Voodoo Brewery’s Arch Street location in Meadville on Friday.
The band, which is based out of Erie and is described as a mix of blues and folky reggae rock, has two members who are graduates of Maplewood High School.
Logan B & Dirty Leaf frequently performs at local festivals and venues such as Celebrate Erie, the Gathering at Chaffee’s, Altered State Distillery, Kings Rook Club and more.
Music will start around 6:30 p.m. upstairs at Voodoo Brewery. The cost is free.
