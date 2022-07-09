The following students earned at least a 3.5 GPA to be named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania:

Shawn Weigle and Corey Zinno of Cambridge Springs

Natalie Franke and Jack McFadden of Centerville

Michelle Decker, Calla Perrine, Cheyenne Shields and Donald Stivanson of Cochranton

Dominique LeVier of Espyville

Alexis Doolittle of Guys Mills

Kathryn Ledford of Harmonsburg

Ella Vorisek of Linesville

Nathaniel Beveridge, Emily Coffee, Tyerra Johnson and David Lilley of Meadville

Alysyn McClymonds and Ayden Miller of Saegertown

Katie Anthony, Michelle Covert, Thomas Kuzmich, James McGinnis, Bethany Moore, Daniel Nellis Jr., Paige Ritchey and Lindsay Thompson of Titusville

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you