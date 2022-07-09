The following students earned at least a 3.5 GPA to be named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania:
• Shawn Weigle and Corey Zinno of Cambridge Springs
• Natalie Franke and Jack McFadden of Centerville
• Michelle Decker, Calla Perrine, Cheyenne Shields and Donald Stivanson of Cochranton
• Dominique LeVier of Espyville
• Alexis Doolittle of Guys Mills
• Kathryn Ledford of Harmonsburg
• Ella Vorisek of Linesville
• Nathaniel Beveridge, Emily Coffee, Tyerra Johnson and David Lilley of Meadville
• Alysyn McClymonds and Ayden Miller of Saegertown
• Katie Anthony, Michelle Covert, Thomas Kuzmich, James McGinnis, Bethany Moore, Daniel Nellis Jr., Paige Ritchey and Lindsay Thompson of Titusville
