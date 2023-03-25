High Above 80, a regional rock-format band, has chosen local singer/guitarist Morrighan Lee to front their band for the 2023 concert season.
Lee, from Saegertown, had only recently begun to look for a music home. Three days later she got the call to audition for the band, and has been working with them ever since.
For 2023, High Above 80 is a six-piece act, and has been engaged by Waterford-based Great Lakes Entertainment since their inception in 2016. With their former vocalist giving them notice of her retirement for this year, the band set out in January to find the right replacement.
“We do about a 50-50 split of male and female vocal driven songs on our shows,” said guitarist Aaron Bolinger. “We needed someone with multiple musical talents in that lead role, including an ability to help with stage audio (sound operator) and other production. When we found out she was also a solid trumpet player and guitarist, and got to hear her voice, we knew we hit pay dirt.”
Morrighan’s family circle has a number of professional musicians and dancers within it. She was in her high school band (General McLane) starting with the flute and then moved into the trumpet section. She has been playing guitar since 15 years of age, and has participated in open mics and other stage appearances, as well as being part of musical theater in high school.
High Above 80 travels a nine-county region of northwest Pennsylvania and occasionally gets into eastern Ohio and southwestern New York.
The band has performed at the Great Stoneboro Fair, the Jamestown (Pa) Firemen’s Club and at many other venues.
