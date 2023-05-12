Meadville Knights of Columbus
Meadville Knights of Columbus (K of C) will honor local veterans this month when club members place more than 400 American flags at the gravesites of deceased military service members.
The flag-placing effort, which K of C Council 388 conducts each May, will take place on May 20 at St. Agatha Cemetery, beginning at 9 a.m.
After the flags are placed, the local Knights will travel to Route 322 south of Meadville for a highway cleanup session along a 2-mile stretch of the roadway between Channellock Inc. and Kebert Construction Co. The trash-clearing job is part of Pennsylvania’s Adopt a Highway program.
In other news from the May meeting:
• K of C members Mike Higham and Dave Mushrush announced that a May Crowning religious service was planned at the Blessed Mother Shrine along Route 19 near Saegertown. In recent months, the two men have been instrumental in cleaning up, mowing and doing other work to improve the site.
• Work is underway to host a Council 388 anniversary banquet on Oct. 21. It will mark the 125th year for the Meadville group. Founded in 1898, Meadville’s council is the third oldest to be chartered in Pennsylvania. A subcommittee of six members is planning all details, including a 4:30 p.m. Mass at St. Mary of Grace Church, and Erie Catholic Diocese Bishop Lawrence Persico may be celebrant, members were told. All current members of Council 388 will be issued a free ticket to attend the social hour and banquet after the Mass. They are welcome to bring one or more guests for a nominal fee.
• A Meadville Tribune news article reported that St. James Haven homeless shelter for men was named the Meadville-area’s Small Non-Profit of the Year. The honor was announced at Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce’s recent Diamond Awards Night. K of C Council 388 has supported St. James Haven with monetary gifts in recent years, and members voted to send another $100 to the Haven as a gesture of congratulations for winning the local business award.
• A Baby Bottle campaign is underway in Meadville to support pro-life efforts in the region, including outfitting a medical van that provides free high-definition ultrasound scans for expectant mothers. Meadville is one of the van’s regular sites to visit. The 400 empty plastic baby bottles, distributed at the local Epiphany of the Lord Parish, may be filled with loose change and other funds, then returned during weekend Masses in mid-June. A similar funding effort in 2022 raised more than $15,000, the most of all Erie Diocese churches.
• Membership continues to grow for Council 388. Grand Knight Andrew Amato praised efforts that have brought in seven new members in the past month. He noted this is great news, as many community service groups as well as Knights of Columbus councils are losing membership rather than gaining. Any gentleman in good standing with the Catholic Church is welcome to join Knights of Columbus. The world’s largest and most generous fraternal organization, K of C offers numerous social, spiritual, community and charitable opportunities for its members. K of C also offers top-rated financial and insurance programs to help members and their families. If interested in joining, contact Pat McHale by calling (814) 795-6792 or by emailing patmc924@gmail.com.
• Next meeting is June 5 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary of Grace social hall, 1085 Water St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.