Meadville Knights of Columbus (K of C) will honor local veterans when club members place more than 400 American flags at the gravesites of deceased military service members.
The flag-placing effort, which K of C Council 388 conducts each May, will take place Saturday at St. Agatha Cemetery, beginning at 9 a.m.
After the flags are placed, the local Knights will travel to Route 322 south of Meadville for a highway cleanup session along a 2-mile stretch of the roadway between Channellock Inc. and Kebert Construction Co. The trash-clearing job is part of Pennsylvania’s Adopt a Highway program.
