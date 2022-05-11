Local author Daisy Beiler Townsend will be at the Lakeview Area Public Library, 3265 S. Main St., Sandy Lake, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to feature and sign her latest book, "Diary of a Series, The Story Behind the Sarah Legacy Series."
This book tells the story of the research undertaken by Townsend and her husband for the writing of the four-book series, as well as events taking place in their personal lives.
The book is a diary of their research and personal journey during the writing of the books. The books are set in Sandy Lake and are inspired by the actual history of the residents that lived in that time period. Townsend's books will be available for sale and signing.