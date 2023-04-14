Crawford County 4-H County Council recently hosted an ATV/UTV helmet giveaway at the Penn State Extension Office in Meadville.
The helmets were made possible thanks to a donation from UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. During the event, there were four stations that members could participate in: helmet safety jeopardy; a paper maze where they were blindfolded and had someone directing them through it; an activity of when to wear a helmet; and a maze that members could find their way through.
At the end, members received a helmet safety license.
These stations were created by and ran by the teen 4-H council members.
Fifty-five youngsters were fitted for their own helmet from 27 families that attended the event.
Program organizers said it is always important to wear an all-terrain vehicle/utility task vehicle helmet that is properly fitted when riding a four-wheeler, ATV, side-by-side or anything else of that nature.
• More information: Visit the Penn State Extension’s Crawford County 4-H website at extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h/counties/crawford or call the local Penn State Extension in Crawford County at (814) 333-7460.
