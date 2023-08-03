Meadville Neighborhood Center and The Arc of Crawford County will present performances by Meadville Community Theatre (MCT), Phat Man Dee and The Sneaky Heat Missiles on Aug. 12.
MCT reprises scenes from William Shakespeare’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” followed by Pittsburgh Jazz artist Phat Man Dee. Youngstown, Ohio, ska band The Sneaky Heat Missiles concludes the night with a mainstage performance.
This free concert is at 7 p.m. at The Arc Community Greenspace at the corner of Market and Arch streets. This will be the first performance on The Arc’s new stage. Rain location is the Gardner Theatre at Meadville Council on the Arts.
