Blue Planet Cafe, with the Meadville Neighborhood Center, presents live music by The Starlings and a mainstage performance by The Sky Jazz Quartet on June 9.
Performances feature local jazz musicians Dan Hallet, Mikel Prester, Joe Frisina, Ricky Hopkins, Aaron Hetz, Sheldon Peterson and George Stabile and special guest Aaron Pacy.
This free concert is at 7 p.m. on the back patio of the Meadville Market House. Rain location is the Gardner Theatre at Meadville Council on the Arts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.