Linesville Presbyterian Church is having a Dollar Dinner on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. or until sold out. Dinners are held at the church, 206 W. Erie St.
Linesville Presbyterian Church hosts Dollar Dinner on Saturday
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Norman I. Cronin, 84, of Meadville, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022. He was born March 29, 1938 in Meadville, a son of Charles and Florence Guenther Cronin. He married Patricia A. Waite August 11, 1962 and she preceded him in death August 8, 2015. Norm was a graduate of St. Agatha High Sc…
Cecily L. Bailey visitation is Saturday, April 23rd from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at WAID FUNERAL HOME, MEADVILLE with a memorial service at 2:30 p.m. Memorials to Meadville Public Library, 848 N. Main St., Meadville, PA 16335; www.waidfuneralhome.net