Partly cloudy. High 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Some clouds. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 4, 2022 @ 3:11 am
Linesville First Baptist Church will hold a craft fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Organizers said there will be Amish donuts and a concession stand.
Are you optimistic about the economy over the next 12 months?
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
You can find the most current list of participating businesses for this year's Reader Rewards Card here!
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.