Lil’ Miss Keystone State Rodeo Kylie Shuffstall recently attended the Cherry Blossom Parade in Washington, D.C., riding her trainers horse Bella. Miss Keystone State Rodeo Hannah Zechman also attended with her.
The girls got to ride down the streets and pass the Washington Monument and even see the White House in a distance from the parade route.
The National Cherry Blossom Festival commemorates the gift of 3,000 cherry blossom trees from the mayor of Tokyo in 1912 to Washington.
The first “festival” took place in 1927 and civic groups expanded the celebration in 1935. The festival grew to two weeks in 1994; growing even bigger in 2012, it marked five weeks long for the 100-year celebration.
This is believed to be the first time the Keystone queens have attended the parade.