Meadville Public Library will conduct its annual fall used book sale early next month.
The sale will be held Nov. 3 from noon to 6:30 p.m.; Nov. 4, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Nov. 5, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The sale will take place at a new location on the top floor of the library at 848 N. Main St. The accessibility entrance is located on the right side of the building, leading into the Children’s Room, where the elevator will take customers to the top floor and the book sale room.
This sale includes general fiction and non-fiction books, books on CD, young adult fiction and nonfiction, and children’s nonfiction and picture books.
Nov. 5 will be “bag day all day,” when everything that fits into a grocery bag or a box will be sold at a special price.
• More information: Call Garrett Bouslough at (814) 336-1773, extension 303.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.