The public is invited to the Saegertown community Lenten luncheons every Wednesday at noon through Lent. Join us for an inspirational message followed by lunch provided by the host church. A love offering is received for the Saegertown Ministerium to support those meeting hard times in our community.
• March 1 at Twelve Apostles Lutheran Church
• March 8 at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church
• March 15 at Saegertown United Methodist Church
• March 22 at Twelve Apostles Lutheran Church
• March 29 at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church
