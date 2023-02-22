The public is invited to the Saegertown community Lenten luncheons every Wednesday at noon through Lent. Join us for an inspirational message followed by lunch provided by the host church. A love offering is received for the Saegertown Ministerium to support those meeting hard times in our community.

• March 1 at Twelve Apostles Lutheran Church

• March 8 at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church

• March 15 at Saegertown United Methodist Church

• March 22 at Twelve Apostles Lutheran Church

• March 29 at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church

