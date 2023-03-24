Spring has sprung at The Learning Center, and that can only mean one thing — it’s time for its Spring Bling Art Auction on Saturday.
This year, organizers said the event is filled with one-of-a-kind art pieces, fun-filled trips, and unique experiences sure to delight everyone!
Each year, under the tutelage of art teachers Emily Cicora and Chris Glenn, students create unique pieces of art. This year the auction will feature everything from sewing and felting projects to furniture.
The older students have been hard at work on art projects that they’ve designed largely on their own, such as several wooden game boards, a garland of needle-felted mushrooms, and a few beautiful glass mosaics. Younger students have created mixed-media flower collages and hand-stitched monster wall pockets to keep important items safe.
The student artisans also have been hard at work transforming a hand-me-down desk into a work of art that celebrates the natural beauty of Pennsylvania.
In addition to the handcrafted pieces made by Learning Center students, the event also offers the opportunity to bid on curated baskets and experiences donated by local businesses and families. The event also will feature raffle items and a 50-50 drawing, along with a wine pull and a beer barrel drawing.
The fundraiser will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Iroquois Boating and Fishing Club, Conneaut Lake. Tickets are $25 and include hors d’oeuvres and a signature event cocktail.
• Tickets: Visit biddingowl.com/SpringBling2023 or call (814) 332-0202.
