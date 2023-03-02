The Learning Center K-8 School will hold its open house for prospective students on Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Students and their families are invited to tour the schoolhouse and surrounding 4-acre property and learn more about the unique learning experience offered at The Learning Center.
The goal at The Learning Center is to create creative thinkers, engaged learners and investigative explorers through a custom-designed, project-based curriculum that strives to meet all types of learners’ individual needs, officials said.
The campus includes garden beds that students tend, an apiary, a wildflower meadow, and over 100 native trees which were planted when officials moved to the property.
The ravine is home to newts, salamanders, frogs and crayfish. Students often can be found around the fire in the Forest School enjoying the natural landscape.
In May, the school will be raising its timber-frame outdoor classroom.
Inside the school, there is a fully functioning commercial kitchen where students participate in cooking projects that combine math and science. The multi-age classrooms are filled with hands-on materials and technology-offering opportunities for all learning styles.
The school is located at 275 Terrace St. Extension.
• More information: Visit learningcenterk8.org.
