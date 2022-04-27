The Learning Center K-8 School hosts its seventh annual Spring Bling Art Auction on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Iroquois Boating and Fishing Club, 10733 Konneyaut Trail, Conneaut Lake.
“This one-of-a-kind event truly needs to be seen to be believed,” the school said in announcing the event.
Each year, under the tutelage of the school’s art teachers, students create unique pieces of art. This year the auction will feature several bespoke, handcrafted wooden pieces. Carved using only traditional woodworking tools, bidders will be able to try their luck to win a wooden bowl, two hand-carved charcuterie boards, and wooden spoons.
Also featured is an indigo dyed batik chair. Mandala pillow sets, tie-dyed, printed and woven by the students, clay wall hangings, a wind chime, and a polka dot serving cart also will be featured, along with many other items created by the students.
The event also offers the opportunity to bid on curated baskets and experiences donated by local businesses and families.
A live auction that caps the evening gives participants the chance to bid on beachfront vacations, a long weekend at a rustic cabin, private fine dining experiences and more.
The event will feature raffle items and a 50/50 drawing, along with a wine pull and a “beer barrow” drawing.
Tickets are $25 and include hors d’oeuvres and a signature event cocktail.
• Tickets: Visit biddingowl.com/SpringBling2022 or call (814) 332-0202.