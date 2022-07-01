Saint Hippolyte Church Le Nom du Pere Society is planning a trip to the Sight and Sound Theatre in Lancaster to see a production of "David" on Oct. 14-15.
Reservation deadline to join the trip is July 15. A deposit of $175 must be paid no later than the deadline to secure a seat on the bus and at the theatre.
The group plans to leave from Saint Hippolyte Church on Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. and return in the evening on Oct. 15. Cost for the bus and tickets is $175. Hotel rooms are $95 per person for a two-person room, $47.50 per person for a four-person room, or $60 per person for a three-person room.
Meals during the trip will be at attendee expense. Free breakfast is available at the hotel.
• To reserve a spot: Contact Saint Hippolyte parish office at (814) 789-2022 or at office@sainthippolytechurch.com.
