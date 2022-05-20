Lauren Garland of Guys Mills recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a bachelor of science degree from the College of Letters and Science.
Lauren Garland graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Police are in a standoff with a man at a Mercer County apartment
- Meadville man is one of 25 people indicted by feds in drug ring
- French Creek's latest attraction
- Kinder fined for violating Meadville's property maintenance code
- PENNCREST School Board denies presentation by trans political candidate
- Crawford County's 'most wanted' for May 10, 2022
- Two MASH seniors receive MLK scholarships
- Crawford County's 'most wanted' for May 17, 2022
- UPDATE: Suspect, police have long standoff in northern Mercer County
- Crawford Central considers budget, still with a tax hike
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.