“The Rocky Horror Show” closes its run at Meadville’s Academy Theatre this weekend.
The story takes place on one fateful night, when Brad Majors and his fiancée, Janet Weiss — a wholesome, well-behaved, thoroughly normal young couple in love — innocently set out to visit an old professor. Unfortunately for them, this night out is destined to be one they will never forget. A thunderstorm and a flat tire force them to seek help at the castle of Dr. Frank ’N’ Furter, an alien, transvestite scientist of manic genius and insatiable libido. Brad, Janet and Frank ‘N’ Furter’s cohorts are swept up into the scientist’s latest experiment.
The night’s misadventures will cause Brad and Janet to question everything they’ve known about themselves, each other, love and lust. The story includes themes of braving the wilderness, losing innocence, a sexual awakening, accepting difference, birth, death, redemption, and a fall from grace; all topics audiences have seen before. However, what makes “The Rocky Horror Show” a beast like no other are clear influences of the punk-rock era and 1950s sci-fi Horror genre, its storytelling through music, and its highly unique and interactive relationship with its audience.
True to its cinematic roots, the Academy’s “Rocky Horror” is packed with spectacular special effects, theater officials said. The lighting design transports the audience to the Transylvanians’ shadowy castle and Frank’s sophisticated la-bor-a-tory. “The rocket launch takes my breath away every night,” one crew member noted, referring to the stunning display of fog, flashing light and tracking beams that close the show. The costumes run a gamut through the usual fishnets, corsets, and eight-inch heels, and the Academy adds a particularly memorable cowboy hat, a pair of gold sneakers to match Rocky’s golden Speedo, and a feathered headdress that brings Frank ‘N’ Furter’s height to a formidably sexy 7 feet tall.
The Academy Theatre’s rendition, directed by Ted Watts Jr., features Ben Sheedy as Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter, Dan Winston as Riff-Raff, Maribeth McCarthy as Magenta, Madison Morgan as Columbia, Lee Scandinaro as Brad Majors, Autumn Vogel as Janet Weiss, Nathan Irwin as Rocky, Tug Roae as the Narrator, Darrel Whitney as Eddie/Dr. Scott, and Julia Kemp as the usherette. Rounding out the incredible cast are Transylvanians Ahmaya Andrews, Robbie Brown, Meadow Campbell, Eden Dorta, Lauren Killmeyer, Avery Lundin, Vidal Mangal, Jackie Russell, and Kaycee Wooley, along with Dave Allen on keys, Pete Gool on guitar, Bob Martin on bass, and Morgan Brace on drums.
Given the risqué content, “Rocky Horror” isn’t for the prim or proper, but for those who are of age and in the mood for a bawdy night at the theater, officials said.
The Academy greatly encourages patrons to dress up in costume, any costume, but traditionally it involves the patron’s favorite character from the show. At intermission during the post-Halloween parade show, a best costume prize will be rewarded.
The Academy Theatre does not allow outside props but sells prop bags (complete with cue list) for $5, allowing audience members to play along with the famously interactive show. Audience participation is encouraged, but not required. Patrons may choose their own level of involvement.
“The Rocky Horror Show” runs Friday night at 7:30 and a special Halloween parade performance will take place on Saturday night at 10 following the Meadville Halloween Parade. Tickets available at the box office and online at www.theacademytheatre.org.
