This weekend is your last chance see “Mamma Mia!” and “shake your groove thing” at the historic Academy Theatre, 275 Chestnut St.
“Mamma Mia!” debuted at London’s West End over 20 years ago, and is still going strong as the West End’s seventh longest-running show. Broadway’s version of the show closed in September of 2015, following a 14-year run, making it the ninth longest-running show in Broadway history. As the temperatures start to heat up in our area, the same can be said for the performances that the cast brings to life in this the final weekend of ABBA’s perfectly popular musical, Academy officials said.
The musical includes such hits as “Super Trouper,” “Lay All Your Love on Me,” “Dancing Queen,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Thank You for the Music,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Voulez-Vous,” “SOS” and “Mamma Mia.”
But even with such “Swedish Star-Power” lent from the composers, it would all fall flat without the story told by this phenomenal cast and crew. From the lead actors on down to the ensemble performers, this tale of love and family relationships shines brighter because of their hard work, talent and dedication.
Julia Kemp, the Academy’s artist director, once again lends her skill and attention to detail. Set foreman Dennis Frampton has taken her vision and with the aid of his all-volunteer set crew, transformed the stage into a fabulous island villa in the Mediterranean. The talents of choreographers Julia Kemp, Heather Davis and Lori Koller combine with Colleen Arlet’s original 2019 choreography to bring music and storytelling to life through dance. And who can forget everyone’s favorite reverend, Tim Solomon, and his toe-taping music direction.
“Take a Chance” on the Academy Theatre’s production of “Mamma Mia!” Let the story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propel you through the enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating a theatrical experience like no other. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. A trip down the aisle you’ll never forget. And ABBA!
Final performances will be Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2.
Tickets are $22 (adults), $20 (senior citizens) or $16 (students) with an additional pre-sale discount for all tickets purchased at least one hour before the show begins.
• More information: Call (814) 337-8000 or visit theacademytheatre.org.
