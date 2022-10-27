The Conneaut Valley Area Historical Society, 24928 State Route 18, Springboro, will close it’s museum for the winter after this weekend. The final meeting will be held Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. The society will reopen in the spring of 2023.
Last weekend of season for Conneaut Valley Area Historical Society
