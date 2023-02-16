This weekend will be your last chance to catch Meadville’s own rendition of the Broadway classic “Cabaret” at the Academy Theatre.
The musical “is about the individual human stories of the people whose lives were completely turned upside down and ripped inside out by the rise of the Nazis,” said Dan Winston, one of the leads in the production.
Winston plays Cliff Bradshaw, a starving novelist from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, who travels to the seedy underbelly of pre-war Berlin in search of inspiration.
Along the way, he finds fast friends in Ernst Ludwig (a chillingly warm performance by Duncan Prather), his landlady, Fraulein Schneider (brought to life again by Bj Angstadt), and her smitten suitor, the Jewish fruit seller, Herr Schultz (the sweet and unassuming Walt Casher). After he meets “mysterious and fascinating” cabaret performer Sally Bowles, Cliff’s life will never be the same again.
Sally is played by Academy veteran Madison Morgan (“Little Shop of Horrors,” “Always … Patsy Cline,” “Oliver”). Morgan delivers her most intense performance to date with unflinching power. “[Sally] truly represents the darkness of humanity,” Morgan said of the character she’s considered a dream role for years. With Julia Kemp’s direction, Morgan creates a cautionary tale in Sally: “Politics? What does that have to do with us?” the character demands of Cliff after Fraulein Schneider and Herr Schultz’ engagement party turns into a Nazi rally.
Kemp has directed numerous recent productions at the Academy, but is at her best with the dark, disturbing carnival of “Cabaret.” Kemp’s show draws on several iterations of the script, namely the 1998 revival, but her vision is intensely fresh.
The cast of “Cabaret” is filled with talented local actors, starring Ryan Dawley as the Emcee; Morgan; Winston; Angstadt; Casher; Prather; Louis Rich as Max; Maesa Burns, Corrina Coffee, Brenna Thummler, Lauren Hale, Ella Worley and Kalle Armour as the Kit Kat Girls; Austin Kulyk, Vidal Mangal, Robbie Brown and Benjamin Samples as the Kit Kat Boys; and rounded out by the dance ensemble, comprised of Meadow Campbell, Shi Kaplan and Jessie Thorpe. The show explodes with energy, backed by a terrific live orchestra on display on stage, made up of Ashley Mattocks-Rose on keys, Morgan Brace on drums, Christopher Seeley on tuba, Deb Morvay and Kristin Vanderella on reeds, Larry Caplinger on trumpet, Irene Kipp on trombone, Jared Jones on guitar and banjo, and Moe Ferrara on viola.
Performances are today, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tickets to today’s performance are $15. Tickets are available at the box office at 275 Chestnut St,, by phone at (814) 337-8000, and online at theacademytheatre.org. Box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. Online tickets are discounted from box office prices.
“Cabaret” is intended for mature audiences, officials said.
