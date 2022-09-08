Historic Pithole City will serve as the backdrop for Lantern Tours, a living history event where visitors will meet historical figures during a nighttime outdoor tour of Pennsylvania’s legendary oil boomtown.
Lantern Tours will take place Oct. 1 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Each tour accommodates 25 people/group. Tours will begin at 6:30 with the last tour departing at 9:30. Tours depart every 10 minutes and cover steep hills and semi-rugged terrain. Visitors are asked to arrive early, wear sturdy shoes, and bring a flashlight.
Tickets are $10 and must be purchased in advance. Tickets can be purchased at drakewell.org/lantern-tours or at the museum store during open hours.
