Lakeview United Methodist Church will hold its annual spring rummage and bake sale on May 10 from 5 to 9 p.m., May 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and May 12 from 9 a.m. to noon.
May 12 is bag day, $2 a bag.
There will be lots of baked goods plus clothes, dishes, books and household goods.
A light lunch of sloppy joes, hot dogs, chips and drink will be available each day.
Proceeds benefit missions projects.
The church is located one mile south of Sandy Lake on Route 173.
• More information: Call (724) 376-2646.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.